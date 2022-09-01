Virugambakkam police arrest three persons for theft of 70 sovereigns of gold items

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 01, 2022 16:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Virugambakkam police have arrested three persons including a woman in connection with the theft of more than 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of a retired central government security official in Venkateswara Nagar. 

A senior official of the City Police said a theft case was filed by Kumar Padmanabhan who had retired from a senior position in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Virugambakkam police, on registering the case, found that the gold jewellery were stolen by a three-member gang, based on the footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in and around the locality.

Based on the CCTV footage, the Virugambakkam police ascertained that the theft was carried out by Kutty of Villivakkam and Ulaganathan of Kodungaiyur. During investigation, the police found that the stolen gold items were handed over to a woman named Nithya of Cotton Kuppan in Villivakkam. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The three persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app