Virugambakkam police arrest three persons for theft of 70 sovereigns of gold items

The Virugambakkam police have arrested three persons including a woman in connection with the theft of more than 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of a retired central government security official in Venkateswara Nagar.

A senior official of the City Police said a theft case was filed by Kumar Padmanabhan who had retired from a senior position in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Virugambakkam police, on registering the case, found that the gold jewellery were stolen by a three-member gang, based on the footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in and around the locality.

Based on the CCTV footage, the Virugambakkam police ascertained that the theft was carried out by Kutty of Villivakkam and Ulaganathan of Kodungaiyur. During investigation, the police found that the stolen gold items were handed over to a woman named Nithya of Cotton Kuppan in Villivakkam.

The three persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.