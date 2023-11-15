HamberMenu
Virudhunagar medical college dean appointed as DME

November 15, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Almost two weeks after the post of the Director of Medical Education (DME) and Research fell vacant, the Health department on Tuesday posted J. Sangumani, dean, Government Virudhunagar Medical College as the DME. R. Shanthimalar, who was the DME, retired on October 31.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the department said Dr. Sangumani was regularly promoted and appointed as DME.

In another order, the department said the then DME had furnished the names of five eligible candidates for consideration for the post — R. Balajinathan, dean, Government Thanjavur Medical College; H. Muthukrishnan, dean, Government Ariyalur Medical College; R. Murugesan, dean, Government Tiruppur Medical College; J. Sangumani, dean, Government Virudhunagar Medical College; and R. Suganthy Rajakumari, dean, Government Dindigul Medical College.

The government selected Dr. Sangumani on the grounds of “merit and ability”. Three medical officers who are senior to him — Dr. Balajinathan, Dr. Muthukrishnan and Dr. Murugesan — were appointed as Officers on Special Duty in the cadre of DME.

