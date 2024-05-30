ADVERTISEMENT

Virtusa Foundation completes first phase of rejuvenation of Alli Kulam pond in Chengalpattu

Published - May 30, 2024 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Phase II of the Alli Kulam Pond Restoration Project is expected to be completed by June 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The Virtusa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Virtusa Corporation, has announced the completion of the first phase of the Alli Kulam Pond Restoration Project at Agaramthen panchayat in Chengalpattu. 

The restoration project aimed to rejuvenate the pond’s ecosystem, enhance its biodiversity, and provide a clean and safe habitat for wildlife and residents. Initiated in October 2023, the project has tackled challenges such as urbanisation, climate change, and groundwater seepage through measures including jungle clearance, dewatering, desilting, and stone pitching. These efforts have detoxified the pond, resulting in healthier biodiversity and improved water quality.

After the first phase, the pond offers better water quality and a rejuvenated habitat for aquatic life and native flora. The residents also benefit from a newly created pathway for walking and recreation, with the panchayat committed to maintaining the waterbody. Phase II of the project is expected to be completed by June 2024, after which the pond will be handed over to the panchayat, said a press release.

