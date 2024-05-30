GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Virtusa Foundation completes first phase of rejuvenation of Alli Kulam pond in Chengalpattu

Phase II of the Alli Kulam Pond Restoration Project is expected to be completed by June 2024

Published - May 30, 2024 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virtusa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Virtusa Corporation, has announced the completion of the first phase of the Alli Kulam Pond Restoration Project at Agaramthen panchayat in Chengalpattu. 

The restoration project aimed to rejuvenate the pond’s ecosystem, enhance its biodiversity, and provide a clean and safe habitat for wildlife and residents. Initiated in October 2023, the project has tackled challenges such as urbanisation, climate change, and groundwater seepage through measures including jungle clearance, dewatering, desilting, and stone pitching. These efforts have detoxified the pond, resulting in healthier biodiversity and improved water quality.

After the first phase, the pond offers better water quality and a rejuvenated habitat for aquatic life and native flora. The residents also benefit from a newly created pathway for walking and recreation, with the panchayat committed to maintaining the waterbody. Phase II of the project is expected to be completed by June 2024, after which the pond will be handed over to the panchayat, said a press release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.