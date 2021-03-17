‘Virtual world has brought many people together’

The virtual world has brought people together and geographical boundaries have gone, Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said.
“We have had the best research minds talk to us sitting at their places which in turn has not just cut down travel time but has also saved costs. We have learnt that many things can be done online. And our telemedicine consultation numbers have increased during COVID,” she said during a conversation with Meenakshi Ramesh, executive director and CEO, United Way, Chennai, on the topic “Women in leadership: Fostering Change in the COVID World”, organised by FICCI FLO Chennai.
Ms. Reddy highlighted that women in the healthcare sector had flourished and done well during the COVID-19 times.
She pointed out that while there was talk about reservation for women, there should be equal opportunities for all, but that was not happening yet.
Rinku Mecheri, chairperson, FICCI FLO Chennai, said: “While the pandemic isolated people world over, it also brought us closer virtually and we optimised this for learning. We hosted over 50 events with 60 business and social leaders. We learnt from world leaders who shared their message and vision for a better world in the post-COVID era and motivated us to strive for the same.”
