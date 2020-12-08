Virtual music week to mark Beethoven’s 250th anniversary

Event will be held from Dec. 11 to 17

To celebrate Beethoven’s 250th anniversary, Goethe-Institut, Chennai, is hosting an assortment of virtual music events on its website and social media platforms.

They have collaborated with the BTHVN2020 Beethoven Anniversary Society, Digital Concert Hall of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra from Germany. Anil Srinivasan, pianist, composer and music educationist will be curating, conceptualizing and presenting these programmes as a part of the event ‘250 years of Beethoven - an exuberance in 2020’ to be held from December 11 to 17.

As a part of the virtual music week, ‘Be Music BEEs 2020’, a western music contest for South Asian musicians, is also being conducted. It is aimed to encourage more musicians to share their talents and revel in the music of Beethoven.

Grand finale

The grand finale to the virtual music week will have ‘An Evening with Beethoven’, which is a musical, historical and emotional walk-through of Beethoven’s works by Anil Srinivasan.

A detailed schedule of the digital events, which include virtual exhibitions, concerts, piano recitals and digital showcases will be announced soon and will be available on the website www.goethe.de/chennai