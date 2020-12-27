‘Virtual fests draw younger audience to classical music’

CHENNAI

27 December 2020 01:13 IST

Digital media kept the world connected, says Roshini Nadar

Roshini Nadar Malhotra, chairperson, HCL Technologies, and CEO, HCL Corporation, said virtual music festivals helped bring younger audiences into the fold of classical music, as they were the biggest consumers of online content.

Inaugurating the 94 annual concerts (Digital), she said even though 2020 had been an unprecedented year with COVID-19 forcing people to stay within the safety of their homes, bringing cultural events globally to a halt, digital media had been able to connect people.

“We live in a connected digital world where geographical boundaries have been transcended and the Internet connects all corners of the world. Interactive digital media and various technological tools have ensured that people remain connected to each other from the safety of their homes,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

She said the virtual platform also offered opportunities to artistes to perform and connect with their audiences, since virtual festivals reached diverse and global audiences.

“The Music Academy’s virtual concerts this year allow access to larger audiences, enabling them to enjoy the profoundness of carnatic music, the mainstay of the festival, from their homes. The digital format will also cut through the barriers of age, time and distance. People across different time zones and countries can comfortably enjoy the concerts with their families,” said Ms. Nadar.

She appreciated the Academy for upholding the core values of classical music and maintaining high standards of excellence, while evolving to balance the demands of the modern world and the audience, in nine decades.

N. Murali, president of the Academy, said it was indeed a strange and unusual experience for him to welcome an invisible audience, standing at the famed stage of the Music Academy’s empty auditorium.

“Undoubtedly, it reflects the extraordinary and challenging times the whole world has been through, for most of the eminently forgettable year in the wake of the still raging, once in a century, global pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Murali said to maintain the uninterrupted tradition of annual festivals, the Academy had decided to hold a festival, but of a shorter duration, without all the usual features, and in a different but exciting format.

“The whole festival will be digitally streamed to listeners. There will totally be 27 concerts — fifteen in the senior category and twelve in the junior and sub senior categories. In keeping with the general online preference, concerts will be of a shorter duration than usual,” he said.

He said the sensitive and delicate task of selecting artistes for a significantly reduced number of concerts presented a dilemma. “As is our wont a fair, an objective and transparent process was followed. Artistes who won prizes for their performances in last year’s annual festival, as evaluated by independent judges, have been chosen, plus, of course, some recent Sangita Kalanidhi awardees, in addition to a slot each for nagaswaram and harikatha,” he said.