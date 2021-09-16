Virtual duathlon to be held

CHENNAI

16 September 2021 01:41 IST

Event will run from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15

Apollo Cancer Centre will conduct a virtual duathlon in which participants may walk, run or cycle or use dual mode to complete the marathon.

In the Apollo D2D (Dawn to Dusk) Duathlon 2021, participants will complete the 3 km to 125 km marathon at their own pace between October 15 and November 15. They may also choose their location and pace. The aim of the duathlon is to create awareness, support and raise funds for the treatment of childhood cancers.

All support raised through Apollo D2D Duathlon 2021 will be given to young cancer patients, identified by Apollo’s team of oncologists.

Apollo Hospitals and Neville Endeavours Foundation is organising the event. Registration for the event will be on till October 14. The event was launched by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Participants may register at https://www.apollo2d.com/