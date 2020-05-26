Virtual courts will benefit masses, says SC judge

CHENNAI

SC judge inaugurates virtual courts in T.N. for adjudicating petty offences

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud of the Supreme Court on Tuesday said judiciary could not but fulfil its special responsibility of adapting technological advancements and creating a robust infrastructure required to meet the expectations of highly tech-savvy youngsters.

Inaugurating virtual courts in Tamil Nadu for adjudicating petty offences and traffic challan cases, he congratulated Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice T.S. Sivagnanam for leading the State towards digital dispensation of justice.

Live streaming

The inauguration too was held virtually through videoconferencing from New Delhi and the event was streamed live.

In his address, the Chief Justice said any innovation was bound to face resistance from a section of people and initial hitches in implementation.

However, those challenges could always be overcome by dispelling the fears, the Chief Justice said.

Since almost everyone in the country used smart mobile phones these days, it was essential to establish virtual courts for the benefit of masses, he said.

Justice Sivagnanam, the chairman of the computer committee of the High Court, said the State judiciary had been a pioneer in adapting technology.

He said e-filing of cases, digitisation of old court documents and many other works were under way at a brisk pace.

Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana, M. Sundar, A.D. Jagadish Chandira and C. Saravanan, members of the computer committee, were present during the event.