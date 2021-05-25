Virtual counselling for speciality medical vacancies

CHENNAI

DME and DMS have published vacancy list to ensure transparency in postings

Service Post Graduates (PG) will be posted to speciality vacancies in the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) institutions through virtual counselling. Both the authorities have published the vacancy list prior to counselling after several years, a move that a section of doctors say will go a long way in ensuring transparency in postings.

“This is the first time we will be holding a virtual counselling — via video conferencing — for posting service PGs. A total of 550 doctors will be appearing for the three-day counselling to be held from May 25. There are 1,200 posts in DME and DMS institutions,” R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, said.

This counselling was for service PGs degree/diploma candidates who are completing their courses during May 2021 — to fill speciality vacancies in the two directorates. Both the directorates had published the vacancy list prior to counselling. As far as the DME was concerned, a tentative speciality-wise list in the cadre of assistant professor/senior resident/junior resident/tutor was published.

A section of doctors pointed out that both the directorates had published the vacancy details prior to counselling after several years.

“This is definitely a shift from the last two years when the counselling for service PGs was not conducted. This online counselling and publication of vacancy lists is a big step towards transparency,” said P. Saminathan, president of Service Doctors’ and Post Graduates’ Association.

Conduct of counselling for service PGs was one of the main demands for doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors’ Association.