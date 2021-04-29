Virtual career guidance conclave for students

Chennai

29 April 2021 05:23 IST

A 15-part webinar series launched

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in association with The Hindu Group has launched a 15-part webinar series that spotlights science and technology courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

Called ‘SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021’ (May 8 to June 6), the series is offered free to all (registration via bit.ly/SRMISTTH). Experts representing industry and academia will handle the 15 sessions, primarily meant to assist students from Classes 9 to 12 choose streams and courses that resonate better with evolving requirements of industry.

C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor (Interim), SRMIST, said the exercise would help school students and their parents make the right education choices, amid the pandemic-induced challenges. He pointed out that “there are enormous opportunities available in core and allied engineering programmes” and not only in computer science programmes, a fact generally lost on parents and students.

