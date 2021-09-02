Virtual art competition to be held by NGO for raising funds for hunger relief

CHENNAI

The Neighbourhood Foundation, an NGO dedicated to health, education and social causes, will organise ‘Feed by Art’, a nation-wide art competition for raising funds for hunger relief.

The registration for this virtual art competition will be done till September 25 and the entry fee is ₹100, which will also go towards the foundation’s Feed@100, a hunger relief project, and for every ₹100 collected, three persons and two animals are fed, according to a press release. The registration can be done over the phone, on WhatsApp (7200741106) or by visiting the foundation’s website, https://nhf-global.org/feedbyart/

The works of first prize winners in all four categories would be recreated on the walls in one or more metropolitan cities, the release said.

R. Hemanth, founder of the foundation, said, “We expect to have lakhs of students take part in the competition. The entire proceeds of the registration fee of ₹100 from each participant will go to our Feed@100 hunger relief project that aims to mobilise, finance and create an infrastructure that will enable it to feed about 6,000 people and 4,000 animals every day. We are striving to realize this dream before the end of 2021.”