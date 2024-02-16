GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Violinist Chandrasekaran honoured with Thyaga Brahma Nadha Vibhushan title

Violinist Chandrasekaran, after losing his sight at the age of two, had gone on to attain great heights in the music field through strenuous efforts and practice, says retired Chief Election Commissioner

February 16, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
N. Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner, presenting the ‘Thyaga Brahma Nadha Vibhushan’ award to violinist M. Chandrasekaran, at the Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha in Chennai on Friday.

N. Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner, presenting the ‘Thyaga Brahma Nadha Vibhushan’ award to violinist M. Chandrasekaran, at the Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The various sabhas in the city play an important role in protecting and safeguarding Carnatic music, said N. Gopalaswami, retired Chief Election Commissioner, after inaugurating the Saint Thyagaraja Aradhana 2024 festival held at Vani Mahal, T. Nagar, on Friday. 

Mr. Gopalaswami presenting the ‘Thyaga Brahma Nadha Vibhushan’ title to violinist M. Chandrasekaran instituted by Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha in memory of P. Obul Reddy and P. Gnanamba Trust said in a fast changing world, it is necessary to protect our tradition and such kinds of festivals help in taking forward Carnatic music. He appreciated violinist Chandrasekaran who, having lost his sight at the age of two, had gone on to attain great heights in the music field through strenuous efforts and practice. He offered felicitations to the Sabha for completing 77 years of service.

Carnatic vocalist Suguna Varadachari in her felicitation address spoke about Mr. Chandrasekaran becoming a maha vidwan through sheer training and his devotion to the art form and his mother, who took him to several places to learn this art form. She said the violinist has helped create many artists and through the Charubala Mohan trust, established in memory of his mother, has also honoured and promoted young Carnatic musicians. 

The aradhana festival would be held till February 21.

