Violence erupts near AIADMK party headquarters before general council meeting

Police trying to control the clashing AIADMK groups at Royapettah on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

July 11, 2022 09:59 IST

Supporters of Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam come to blows

Tension prevailed near the AIADMK party headquarters in Royapettah from Monday morning as a major clash erupted between supporters of AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam just half an hour before the party general council commenced in Vanagaram.

Trouble began when Mr. Panneerselvam was on the way to the party office in his vehicle, the supporters of Mr. Palaniswami hurled stones preventing his convoy from advancing. The supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam, however, retaliated and managed to break open the locked premises of the AIADMK party office and enter..

After Mr. Panneerselvam entered the party headquarters, his supporters also followed suit. Supporters of the two warring factions continued attacking each with stones, bottles and plastic chairs. Some tore the banners of Mr. Palaniswami and set them afire. Several vehicles parked on the roadside were damaged.

One of the supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam was stabbed in the melee, reports said. Utter chaos and confusion unfolded in the area. Police personnel resorted to lathi charge and brought the situation under control. Mr. Panneerselvam continued to stay inside the party office with his supporters, even as the proceedings of the a general council commenced at Vanagaram.

Scene at AIADMK party office in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R Ragu

The trouble makers were picked up by police personnel. The road leading to the party headquarters was cordoned off. For more than one hour, the traffic was affected and residents in the area said they could not move out of home, due to the violence.