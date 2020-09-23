Vintage car rally to mark Tourism Day

CHENNAI

23 September 2020 23:53 IST

On September 27, a small group of vintage car owners will gather near the DGP’s office in Chennai to celebrate their love for the city and for their beloved classic cars.

Nearly 8 to 10 cars, including Cadillac, Mustang and Mini Cooper, will be among the vintage vehicles to be brought out on Sunday for a small celebration.

Ranjit Pratap, vice-president of the All India Federation for Vintage and Classic Cars, said: “On Sunday, it is World Tourism Day and Madras Day was celebrated last month. All of us have been through a lot in the last several months. So, we thought we can use this occasion to show our love for cars and our city this way. A small group, in our cars, will gather near the DGP’s office and just take a long ride. People of the city have always held vintage cars very dear to them and we have quite a few collectors here,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

New association

He said a new association, Federation of Historic Automotive Clubs of India, was going to be formed with headquarters in Delhi and regional centres in Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.

“The idea of forming this is to make sure we are able to represent and place on record the requests of vintage car owners to the government,” he added.