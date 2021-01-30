Vintage car, bike show tomorrow

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:25 IST

The Madras Heritage Motoring Club is organising a vintage and classic car and bike drive from Chennai to Mamallapuram on January 31.

The vintage cars will first assemble for display at Bala Vidya Mandir, Adyar, from 8 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

C.K. Ranganathan, chairman and managing director, Cavinkare, will flag off the drive.

The vehicles will then head to Dakshinachitra for a brief display and will proceed to Welcomhotel Kences Palm Beach, Mamallapuram, for display.

Replicas of Mercedes and Ford Quadricycle and 30 cars and bikes, ranging from the 20s to the 70s, including Rolls Royce, Austin and Dodge Brothers, will be on display.