Vintage bike rally to create awareness against drug and child abuses held

Over 1,000 two-wheelers from various part of the State took part

January 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal flagging off the rally at Besant Nagar on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal flagging off the rally at Besant Nagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The Greater Chennai City Police, in association with Rotary Club of Chennai Mambalam, organised a vintage bike rally on Sunday morning to create awareness on the need to stop drug and child abuses. It was flagged off by Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. 

More than 1,000 two-wheelers of the Vintage Rider from various parts of the State participated in the rally. The 10-km rally launched at Elliots Beach of Besant Nagar proceeded via Rajiv Gandhi Salai and ended at Thoraipakkam. 

The participants were felicitated at the end of the rally. Rotary District 3232 Governor N. Nandakumar and senior police officials including Sibi Chakravarthy, Joint commissioner of police (South zone), R.V. Ramya Bharati,Joint Commissioner of police (north zone), and Adyar Deputy Commissioner P. Mahendran participated. 

