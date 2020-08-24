Chennai

Vinayaka idols immersed in sea

A Vinayaka idol, installed at Thiruvateeswaranpet, being immersed at Foreshore Estate.

| Photo Credit: K_V_Srinivasan

Despite the lockdown, many residents who live close to the Marina and other beaches brought Vinayaka idols from their houses and immersed them in the sea.

The Madras High Court had upheld the order of the State government prohibiting installation of Vinayaka idols at public places. However, it directed authorities to permit individuals to place idols in front of their houses after puja on Saturday and then drop them outside temples or immerse them in waterbodies and the sea.

On Sunday, many women residents who live to close the beaches came with children and immersed clay idols. People immersed idols behind the Light House in the Marina, in Palavakkam beaches, Kasimedu and Ramakrishna Nagar.

The city police booked three different cases against persons, including 25 BJP functionaries, for installing Vinayaka idol in a public place in Velachery and taking out a procession.

