Vinayaka idols immersed in sea

Despite the lockdown, many residents who live close to the Marina and other beaches brought Vinayaka idols from their houses and immersed them in the sea.
The Madras High Court had upheld the order of the State government prohibiting installation of Vinayaka idols at public places. However, it directed authorities to permit individuals to place idols in front of their houses after puja on Saturday and then drop them outside temples or immerse them in waterbodies and the sea.
On Sunday, many women residents who live to close the beaches came with children and immersed clay idols. People immersed idols behind the Light House in the Marina, in Palavakkam beaches, Kasimedu and Ramakrishna Nagar.
The city police booked three different cases against persons, including 25 BJP functionaries, for installing Vinayaka idol in a public place in Velachery and taking out a procession.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath