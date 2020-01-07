‘Processions used to reform wayward youth’

Hindu Munnani on Monday told the Madras High Court that it was promoting the annual Vinayaka Chaturthi processions, which was once famous only in Maharashtra, in a big way in the State to streamline wayward youngsters and get them involved in religious activities.

The submission was made during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by K. Gopinath, 45, of Tiruppur, seeking a direction to the Collector and Corporation Commissioner for the removal of all unauthorised flag poles erected by the Hindu Munnani in public places.

Objecting to such a plea made by the litigant without including it as a respondent, Hindu Munnani’s State president C. Subramaniam alias Kadaiyeeswara Subramaniam sought to be included.

When questioned on the intent of introducing the practice of taking huge idols of Lord Vinayaka in procession in Tamil Nadu, G. Karthikeyan, counsel for the Hindu Munnani, said, the aim was to discipline the youth, who were spoiling their lives with liquor, tobacco and non-vegetarian food addictions. “We are inculcating the practice of Kaapu Kattu amongst those installing the Vinayaka idols. The team members remove the Kaapu (a thread tied around the wrist) only after the idols are taken out in procession and immersed in sea or water bodies. During these days, they cannot smoke, drink or eat non-vegetarian food.”

“Hindu Munnani undertakes to... removing all its flagpoles. But subsequently, if flagpoles of other parties and organisations remain, then there won’t be equality in implementing the law, resulting in serious injustice,” he stated. To this, Justice Sathyanarayanan said: “You cannot claim equality in illegality.”