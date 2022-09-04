Vinayaka Chaturthi idol immersion held without incident in city

Volunteers lowering a Vinayaka idol into the water at Pattinapakkam beach on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The idol immersion held as part of the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations was held without incident amid a heavy police presence in all the four venues here on Sunday.

The police on Thursday announced the four venues for immersing the idols installed in the Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi Police Commissionerates. Also, the traffic police had issued route maps and made necessary traffic arrangements to bring the idols from various places in and around the city to the venues – Pattinapakkam, Neelankarai, Kasimedu harbour and Tiruvottiyur.

A senior police official said a total of 1,962 idols were immersed, with Pattinapakkam beach registering 1,243, Neelankarai recording 545, Kasimedu witnessing 163 and Tiruvottiyur seeing 11. He said the police had posted 15,000 personnel along with 2,000 Home Guards throughout the routes and at the venues.

As part of the idol immersion, the police had installed temporary a control room and help desk along with keeping fire extinguisher vehicles, ambulances, motor-fixed boats and swimming volunteers at the ready in the venues.

The police also organised Samathuva Pillayar festival by installing idols at various places to promote communal harmony. This was held in Srinivasa Perumal Sannadhi Street at Royapettah, Kavangarai at Puzhal and Netaji Street at R.K. Nagar.

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha participated at the Royapettah event. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner (Kolathur) R. Rajaram and Deputy Commissioner (Washermenpet) participated in the festivals held at Puzhal and R.K. Nagar.

The Hindu Munnani Tamil Nadu organised the Vinayakar idol immersion at Pattinapakkam beach by conducting various cultural programmes along with spiritual lectures.