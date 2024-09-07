Vinayagar idols permitted to be installed in 1519 places for celebrations 

The Greater Chennai City Police has permitted the installation of Vinayaga idols at 1519 places and has asked the organisers to follow all conditions duly during installation, worshipping and procession. Last year, ahead of the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival,1,343 Vinayagar Idols were permitted to be worshiped in public places in Chennai.

On the orders of Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A.Arun, various conditions have been imposed for installation of Vinayagar Idols for performing poojas and immersion of idols in water bodies in conformity with the guidelines issued by the Madras High Court, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service Department and also ‘No Objection Certificate’ issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Police said accordingly, permissions have been given to install 1, 519 Vinayagar Idols based on the assurance given by the concerned to adhere to the restrictions and conditions imposed by the Greater Chennai Police and also to perform poojas in a peaceful manner and also to immerse idols at designated places. Further, police officers and personnel would monitor all the places where Vinayagar idols have been installed and surveillance would be done by two-wheeler and four-wheeler patrol vehicles. Persons concerned have been urged to install CCTV cameras where idols have been installed.

Festival organisers have been urged to extend their full cooperation to ensure peaceful performance of poojas, to install idols only at permitted places.

Greater Chennai Police warns that if there is any violation of police restrictions and conditions at places of worship of Vinayakar idols appropriate legal action would be taken against the violators. EOM