Vinayagar idol immersion concludes without incident in Chennai

September 24, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 16,500 police personnel and 2,000 Home Guards helped in the immersion of 1,500 idols brought from Chennai, Avadi, and Tambaram

The Hindu Bureau

A gigantic Vinayaka idol being immersed in the sea at Foreshore Estate, Pattinapakkam in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Idol immersion as part of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations ended without incident amid heavy security arrangements by the police in the city on Sunday.

The police designated Srinivasapuram, Neelankarai, Kasimedu, and Tiruvottiyur as immersion spots and provided 17 procession routes.

A senior police official said 16,500 police personnel and 2,000 Home Guards helped in the immersion of 1,500 idols brought from various localities in Chennai, Avadi, and Tambaram. While Kamarajar Salai witnessed heavy traffic due to large number of idols being brought to Sinivasapuram, traffic police were posted at all junctions of the road to ensure the flow was smooth.

The police also celebrated ‘Samathuva Vinayagar Pooja’ in Royapettah and R.K. Nagar. Mylapore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajat Chaturvedi and Washermenpet DCP R. Sakthivel participated. 

