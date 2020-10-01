Villupuram-Nagapattinam stretch of East Coast Road to be widened soon

Widening of the 180-km-long stretch of East Coast Road (ECR) from Villupuram to Nagapattinam is expected to commence in a couple of months with land acquisition at an advanced stage. The road will be made into a four-lane facility.

“We have to hand over at least 80% of the required land to the contractors before the work commences and that is nearing completion. By January, we can expect the works to begin. The widening of the Sirkali to Nagapattinam stretch will begin by November,” explained an official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Though bids had already been called for stretches from Cuddalore to Puducherry and Sirkali, the contracts had to be terminated since the land could not be handed over in time. Land acquisition for the Sirkali-Nagapattinam stretch was at an advanced stage, the official added.

The ₹6,000 crore project would have underpasses and inter-changing ramps every 2 km.

“It will also help in segregation of local traffic, and prevent accidents. Similar facilities have been provided on the Coimbatore-Perundurai route,” an official explained.

The work, which will include the construction of 60 bridges, will take between 24 and 30 months.