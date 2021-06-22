Villupuram MP urges govt. to improve basic amenities in Keelputhupet refugee camp

Villupuram MP, D. Ravikumar. File photo

VILLUPURAM

22 June 2021 10:22 IST

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the VCK leader, among other things, said that the government had constructed 448 houses at the camp, but around 20 of them were completely damaged.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged the State government to take immediate steps and improve basic amenities at the Sri Lankan refugee camp in Keelputhupet in the district.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Mr. Ravikumar said that around 1,353 persons were residing in the camp.

Though the government had constructed 448 houses at the camp, around 20 of them were completely damaged.

Advertising

Advertising

The government should construct houses for the families. The toilets were also not sufficient for the number of families residing in the camp. The camp lacked even basic facilities such as drinking water, he said.

The overhead water tank was in a dilapidated condition while water from a borewell was being diverted to habitations near the camp.

Mr. Ravikumar said that though most of the refugees’ children were born and brought up in the camp, they were deprived of any opportunity in education and gainful employment.

The government should take steps to offer them free education till colleges and ensured employment opportunities for them, he added.