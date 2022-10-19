Villivakkam woman inspector arrested on bribery charge

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 19, 2022 22:39 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has arrested Anuradha, inspector, Villivakkam All Women Police Station, on charge of demanding a bribe of ₹20,000 from Monica Sri, a complainant.

According to a release, the complainant alleged that she was being harassed by the inspector for closing a case of unauthorised trespassing in favour of her and regarding the dowry harassment case filed against her husband Dr. Vinothkumar. 

Based on the bribery complaint, a trap was set and when Monica Sri handed over the amount to Anuradha, the sleuths of DVAC caught her red-handed. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

