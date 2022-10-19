Chennai

Villivakkam woman inspector arrested on bribery charge

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has arrested Anuradha, inspector, Villivakkam All Women Police Station, on charge of demanding a bribe of ₹20,000 from Monica Sri, a complainant.

According to a release, the complainant alleged that she was being harassed by the inspector for closing a case of unauthorised trespassing in favour of her and regarding the dowry harassment case filed against her husband Dr. Vinothkumar. 

Based on the bribery complaint, a trap was set and when Monica Sri handed over the amount to Anuradha, the sleuths of DVAC caught her red-handed. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
police
corruption & bribery
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2022 10:41:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/villivakkam-woman-inspector-arrested-on-bribery-charge/article66032723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY