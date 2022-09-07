Villivakkam SI arrested under POCSO Act

ADVERTISEMENT

The Villivakkam All Women Police Station have arrested a sub-inspector (SI) of the Villivakkam police station for sexually harassing a minor girl for several years. The accused police officer, identified as Pandiaraj, has been arrested under the POCSO Act and sent to prison after being produced before a judicial magistrate.

A senior police official said Pandiaraj, a resident of the Police Housing Board quarters in Alandur, had been working as an SI of the Villivakkam station and was involved in providing security to VIPs. He was allegedly having an affair with a woman in Villivakkam since 2017 and at the same time was sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl who was living with the woman.

Unable to bear the continued sexual harassment, the girl, who is now studying in a private college, lodged a complaint with the Villivakkam All Women Police Station. During investigation, the women police found that the SI had been sexually harassing the girl for several years.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098).