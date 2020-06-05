Villivakkam murder: eight held

The Villivakkam police apprehended a gang of eight members for its involvement in the murder of a 23-year-old youth and recovered petrol bombs and other weapons.
The police said on Thursday, Shajahan, 23, of Villivakkam, was riding his bike in Annai Sathya Nagar. Six persons on three bikes hacked him with machetes. The police, who were searching for the suspects, rounded up the gang that was hiding under the railway bridge and recovered petrol bombs and other weapons from the accused. The police suspect that the murder was committed by the gang which is close to Shanmugam. Shanmugam and Shajahan had previous enmity. In August last, a clash broke out between the two groups after a cricket match, the police added.
