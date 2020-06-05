Gang war Chennai

Villivakkam murder: eight held

Previous enmity suspected to be the reason

The Villivakkam police apprehended a gang of eight members for its involvement in the murder of a 23-year-old youth and recovered petrol bombs and other weapons.

The police said on Thursday, Shajahan, 23, of Villivakkam, was riding his bike in Annai Sathya Nagar. Six persons on three bikes hacked him with machetes. The police, who were searching for the suspects, rounded up the gang that was hiding under the railway bridge and recovered petrol bombs and other weapons from the accused. The police suspect that the murder was committed by the gang which is close to Shanmugam. Shanmugam and Shajahan had previous enmity. In August last, a clash broke out between the two groups after a cricket match, the police added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 11:30:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/villivakkam-murder-eight-held/article31761629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY