Villages along Jawadhu hills get bus services to Vellore town

People from key farming villages along the Jawadhu hills can now travel frequently as bus services for seven existing routes were extended and introduced on Monday.

Accompanied by A. Ganapathy, general manager, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Vellore zone, and District Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, Anaicut MLA, A.P. Nandakumar flagged off the buses. Of the seven routes, four will connect villages in Anaicut taluk along the hills with the central parts of Vellore town. “It was a long standing demand of students and farmers in these villages to have direct buses to reach Vellore town. Earlier, they had to take two or three buses to reach the town,” said K. Ponnu Pandi, deputy general manager for commercial, TNSTC (Vellore).

The extended routes are: two services of Vellore-Pinnathurai (13C), Vellore-Narasingapuram (8E), Vellore-Kummalkottai (13C) and Agaram-Vellore via Ellapanpatti (13A), which will service several hamlets in the Anaicut region; Gudiyatham-Anaicut taluk office (7A) and Gudiyatham-Eriyur night halt (G71), which will run to around 80 villages along the Jawadhu hills; and Ambur-Melarasanpattu (G21), which will also service remote areas in Tirupattur district.

Officials said this was the second time that more bus services had been extended to the region since last December when four new bus services were introduced from these villages to big towns like Vellore and Ambur.

Meanwhile, the District Collector, B. Murugesh, in Tiruvannamalai inaugurated Central armed police forces pensioners’ welfare canteen on Monday. The canteen, a long standing demand of pensioners in the district, would provide essential items at subsidy rates. Pensioners can also avail of two wheelers and four wheelers from the canteen at cheaper rates.