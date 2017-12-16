Villagers protest over lack of space in school

Tension prevailed for a while at Melottivakkam near here on Friday morning as villagers locked the main gate of a high school run by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, protesting the ‘delay in construction of new buildings.

The school, functioning on the present premises for more than 70 years, had recently been upgraded as a high school following which the student strength rose to over 500. The villagers had submitted a memorandum to the district administration as well as the department four years ago, seeking a new school complex. However, no action had been taken.

As there was no progress, the villagers registered their protest by locking the main gate of the school. A team of officials from the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department and police personnel rushed to the spot and assured the villagers that their grievance would be redressed soon.