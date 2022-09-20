Villagers protest in Chunambedu, blame nurses after woman delivers stillborn baby

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 20, 2022 23:48 IST

Villagers and relatives of a 33-year-old woman on Tuesday staged a road roko in Chunambedu, near Maduranthakam, alleging that she had delivered a stillborn child due to the negligence of the nurses who attended to her following instructions from a doctor on video-call.

Police sources said Murali, 35, an electrician from Andarkuppam, and his wife Pushpa, 33, were expecting their second child and regularly consulted doctors in the primary health centre (PHC) in Iledu, Chunambedu.

Relatives said she was advised to come for delivery on Monday. When she went there in the morning, she was asked to come after developing labour pain. When she went again for the second time, no doctor was on duty.

Three nurses attempted to attend to her following instructions from a doctor who was on video call. Since she was critical, the medical staff advised the family members to take her to a hospital in Maduranthakam. However, the woman delivered a stillborn baby in an ambulance while on the way to the hospital.

The relatives lodged a complaint with the Chunambedu police alleging negligence against the nurses. Police personnel and health officials held talks with the protestors and assured of them that action would be taken.

Meanwhile, authorities transferred a doctor and a nurse from the Iledu PHC.

