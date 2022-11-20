Villagers form human chain in Palar near Vellore for new bridge

November 20, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VELLORE

Farmers, women, students and traders from a group of villages formed a human chain on the Palar in Vellore on Sunday, demanding that a high-level bridge be built across the river.

They belong to Thirumani, Melmanavur, Keelmanavur, Latteri and T.K. Puram, the villages situated along the river. They have been demanding the bridge between Thirumani and Melmanavur for nearly a decade. Residents raised slogans against the district administration for the delay in the construction of the bridge. A large number of policemen were deployed.

“During emergencies, young men of these villages carry the sick on the chest-deep water in the river, risking their lives; otherwise, they have to take a detour of 15 km to Vellore,” said S.N.C. Marthadan, 82, a social activist.

Once, the river used to be dry during summer. The residents walked across. For nearly a decade, due to the change in climatic conditions, the river has at least knee-deep water during summer. A few years ago, residents put up their hard-earned money and constructed a temporary wooden bridge to a distance of 600 metres. But the structure was washed away during the floods last December.

At present, residents, mostly students and traders, have been taking a detour of 15 km, through Virinchipuram and Katpadi, to reach Vellore every day. Ambulances hardly reach these villages on time. Residents have to shift the sick in two-wheelers and tractors to the nearest government hospital, at Katpadi, around 10 km away. Students have to board crowded buses to go to schools and colleges in Vellore Old Town and Katpadi. Farmers pay 20% more to transport their produce to markets in Vellore.

Residents said many petitions have been given to district officials over the years. The demand was also highlighted at the weekly grievances meetings at the Collectorate. However, there has been no progress.

“Steps will be taken to construct a bridge across the river soon,” an official said.