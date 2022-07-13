Villagers block road near Tirupattur seeking more bus services

Aneri, which is 4 km from Tirupattur, has a lone bus service operated twice a day

Residents, farmers, traders and and students of Government Middle School in Aneri, a village near Tirupattur town, staged a road blockade on Wednesday demanding more buses to the nearby towns.

Around 8 a.m., when the regular bus (route no: 27; Tirupattur town-Kumaran Nagar) reached the village, the residents blocked the Aneri-Rachamangalam High Road demanding more bus services to nearby big towns like Tirupattur, Jolarpet, Natrampalli and Vaniyambadi.

Immediately, a team of revenue officials, led by Tirupattur Tahsildar K. Sivaprakasam, and taluk police, reached the spot and pacified the residents. After more than an hour of talks, residents dispersed with assurance from the authorities that steps would be taken for more bus services.

“We have been appealing to the Collector and the manager of Tirupattur bus depot for more services, but they give lame excuses,” said Premalatha Sivakumar, president, Aneri village panchayat.

Since 1987, only one bus has been making two trips a day. The village has government schools only up to Class VIII. For higher classes, students have to go to Tirupattur town. Likewise, the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Jamuna Puthur village, around 7 km from Aneri village, is the nearest government health centre.

Many times, the bus service has been irregular, forcing the parents to drop or pick up students in Tirupattur town. “We will take the petitions from the residents to the Collector who has to decide on the demand for more bus services,” said the tahsildar.