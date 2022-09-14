Village panchayat presidents protest

Hundreds of panchayat presidents staged a protest at Valluvarkottam here on Wednesday demanding the full implementation of Panchayati Raj Act.

The panchayat presidents protested under a 11-point programme urging the Department of Local Administration to implement their demands.

Ravi, president of the Padalam panchayat who participated in the peaceful protest, wanted the State government to implement the panchayat raj system in local bodies.

The other demands included funds as per the Sixth Finance Commission report against the zero balance funding, cancellation of re-tendering for Anna Marumalarchi Thittam-2, transfer of the unutilised funds to the same panchayats, work order for MGNREGA by the village administrative officers, security for women panchayat presidents belonging to the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes and to make provision for salary of ₹30,000 and pension of ₹10,000 for panchayat presidents.

The police had provided heavy security to avert any untoward incident.