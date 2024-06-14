Vikravandi bypoll | PMK will contest on behalf of NDA, says T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai

T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday, June 14, 2024 announced that the PMK, its ally during the Lok Sabha elections, would contest, on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in the upcoming bypolls to Vikravandi Assembly Constituency in Villupuram district.

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said the leaders of the NDA have unanimously decided that the PMK will field its candidate from the Vikravandi Assembly Constituency, which is slated to have a bypoll on July 10. The vacancy in Vikravandi was declared following the death of DMK legislator N. Pugazhenthi in April this year.

Earlier this week, the DMK, backed by its allies, named Anniyur Siva as its candidate.

