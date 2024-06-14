ADVERTISEMENT

Vikravandi bypoll | PMK will contest on behalf of NDA, says T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai

Updated - June 14, 2024 03:33 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 03:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The bypoll for the Vikravandi Assembly constituency is slated to be held on July 10

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the NDA have unanimously decided that the PMK will field its candidate from the Vikravandi Assembly Constituency, Mr. Annamalai said in a statement | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday, June 14, 2024 announced that the PMK, its ally during the Lok Sabha elections, would contest, on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in the upcoming bypolls to Vikravandi Assembly Constituency in Villupuram district.

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said the leaders of the NDA have unanimously decided that the PMK will field its candidate from the Vikravandi Assembly Constituency, which is slated to have a bypoll on July 10. The vacancy in Vikravandi was declared following the death of DMK legislator N. Pugazhenthi in April this year.

Earlier this week, the DMK, backed by its allies, named Anniyur Siva as its candidate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US