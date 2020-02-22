‘Vijayanagar junction unsafe for pedestrians’

22 February 2020 18:13 IST

Road users demand a zebra-crossing and a pedestrian signal

In the absence of a zebra-crossing and pedestrian-signal at the intersection of 100-Feet Velachery Bypass Road and Velachery Main Road at Vijayanagar in Velachery, pedestrians find it unsafe to cross the intersection.

“Motorists do not slow down to allow pedestrians cross the signal; they jump signals and drive in a rash manner. We have to run and cross the intersection,” says B. Harish, who regularly uses the intersection. Traffic police personnel deployed at the intersection often remain a mute spectator to the chaos, says a road user.

In this regard, police officials say that a pedestrian-signal will be installed at the intersection at the earliest.

