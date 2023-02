Vijayakumari posted as Salem Police Commissioner

February 23, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

B. Vijayakumari has been posted as Commissioner of Police/ Inspector General of Police (IGP), Salem city. She was the Additional Commissioner of Police, Avadi City Police Commissionerate.

Salem Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda has been shifted and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Avadi City Police Commissionerate.

P. Vijaya Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police has been shifted from Railways and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Avadi City Police Commissionerate.