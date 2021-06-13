ChennaiCHENNAI 13 June 2021 05:16 IST
Vijayakant’s plea on raw material prices
Updated: 13 June 2021 01:42 IST
DMDK chief Vijayakant on Saturday urged the Centre and the State government to set up a regulatory commission to control the prices of construction material.
In a statement, he pointed out that the prices of cement, sand and steel, among others, have gone up by 25%-30% and have affected the construction industry.
He urged the State government to take immediate measures to control the prices as a lot of people were dependent on the sector.
