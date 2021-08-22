Chennai

Vijaya Hospitals holds training for nurses in treating children with COVID-19

The Vijaya Group of Hospitals organised a one-day training in treating children who could be affected by COVID-19 in case of a third wave.

The hospital management organised the training to help nurses working in several private hospitals to take care of COVID-19 infected children.

Training module

The training included a series of lectures along with hands on training to identify children infected with COVID-19, giving special medical treatment and the timing for children to be referred to a tertiary care centre.

More than 30 nurses from eight private hospitals participated, according to a press release from the hospital


Comments
Aug 22, 2021

