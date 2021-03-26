Vijaya Hospital launches exclusive vaccination centre for the elderly

An exclusive vaccination centre was launched in Vijaya Hospital on Thursday.

Senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan, who inaugurated the centre, said, “These days, due to coronavirus, people are more aware of the need for vaccination. I started a pneumonia vaccination centre in 2013 and vaccinated hundreds of elderly people. So far, no untoward incident has been observed.”

A single dose of the vaccine can prevent deaths due to pneumonia. Anybody above the age of 50 can take the vaccine, more so people with comorbidities, such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular and renal diseases, he said.

It also applies to those taking steroids and chemotherapy agents, Dr. Natarajan added.

Pneumonia vaccination will reduce frequent visits to hospitals. Influenza vaccine can be taken by those suffering from ashthma, bronchitis or tuberculosis. The vaccine must be taken annually as the virus strain is prone to change.

“If necessary, both vaccines can be taken simultaneously,” Dr. Natarajan said.

Bharathi Reddy, managing trustee and CEO of Vijaya Hospital, and other members of the trust, Vasundhara Reddy, Aaradhana Reddy and chief administrative officer Viswana- tha Reddy participated.