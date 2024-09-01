ADVERTISEMENT

Vignesh Shivan on unforgettable childhood memories in Chennai

Published - September 01, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Filmmaker and producer Vignesh Shivan and his favourite places in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Vignesh Shivan

“My Chennai life has been very interesting. Because, my mom Meenakumari, being a police inspector, has worked in Mylapore, Adyar, and Vadapalani. So, every time she changed her police station, I would explore the area. I would go out for movies, visit temples, and spend time at nearby hotels, theatres, or parks while waiting for her to finish work.

“I have fond memories of my father who worked at the DGP office opposite Marina beach. My childhood has such unforgettable memories.

“Sathyam Cinemas and Marina beach are places I visit even today. There are a lot of eateries I love to visit even today. Rayar Mess, Nair Mess, T. Nagar’s roadside shops, and Marina’s seafood stalls are all places I still go to.”

