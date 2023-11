November 02, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A rally as part of Vigilance Awareness Week activities will be inaugurated by Abhay Kumar Singh, Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, on Friday in Besant Nagar Beach. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tamil Nadu, is conducting the march, in which 1,000 school and college students will participate. This year, Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from October 30 to November 5 to involve the public in the fight against corruption.

