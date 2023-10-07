Vigil tightened over bars in clubs, star hotels

October 07, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

The Greater Chennai Police tightened its vigil over bars in clubs and star-hotels to ensure that they did not carry on their business beyond the stipulated hours. They were told to strictly adhere to the conditions of licence granted to them.

This followed an order of the Madras High Court in a public interest litigation on September 14. The grievance of the petitioner, P. Suresh Babu, was that FL2 and FL3 bar owners violated the terms and conditions of licence as per the T.N. Prohibition Act, 1937 and the T.N. Liquor (License and Permit) Rules, 1981. Bars are run beyond the prescribed time and throughout the night.

FL (Foreign Liquor) 2 licence is meant for possession of liquor by a non-proprietary club for supply to members and FL 3 licence for possession of liquor by the star hotels for supply.

The First Bench of Madras High Court, headed by Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala, directed the Prohibition and Excise Department to conduct surprise checks on all licence holders and take action against the errant bar owners.

The officials are expected to visit the bars on a regular basis and monitor the functioning of the same. It is the responsibility of the officials of Prohibition and Excise Department to ensure that FL2 and FL3 bar owners or recreation club owners do not run beyond the maximum time limit imposed.

The police officials pointed out certain recent unsavoury incidents as the licence holders were operating beyond the stipulated hours since there was laxity on the part of officials concerned in enforcing the rules. Although they are not competent authorities to enforce the rules of T.N. Liquor (License and Permit) Rules, 1981, they often stepped in whenever law and order problems arose, the police officials said.

A senior police officer said: “We have instructed our police officers to tighten their vigil over these outlets run by FL2 and 3 licence holders and ensure that they strictly adhered to the conditions imposed in their licences. The licence holder should not serve liquor beyond the stipulated hours.”

Following this, some of recreation clubs and bars had issued notices to their members reminding them about the deadline for serving liquor.

There are 80 FL2 and 133 FL3 licence holders in the city.

