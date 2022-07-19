Chennai

Over 200 police personnel deployed in Marina beach amid calls for protest

Police personnel stationed at Marina beach on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 19, 2022 23:17 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 01:07 IST

The police have tightened the vigil at Marina beach following the circulation of messages on social media platforms calling on people to assemble at the beach demanding justice for the recent death of a girl in a residential school in Kallakurichi.

Over 200 policemen were deployed at the beach expecting a protest, and they erected iron barricades on Kamarajar Road.

Sources said a few persons sent messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms calling on people to gather either at the Marina or other places besides sharing locations. Steps have been taken to identify the persons as well. Strict vehicle checks were conducted in some areas of the city.

The police also warned of stringent action against those who spread disinformation or rumours over social media.

