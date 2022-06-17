Vigil intensified near educational institutions to prevent sale of banned tobacco products 

June 17, 2022 16:40 IST

In a special drive, the police register 79 cases and arrest as many persons

The Greater Chennai Police have enhanced vigil near educational institutions to prevent the sale of banned tobacco products.

In a special drive against the sale of these products, the police registered 79 cases and arrested as many persons on a single day.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal ordered the police to intensify vigil and conduct a drive, named Drive against Banned Tobacco Products, across the city.

Following the directive, the police conducted a special drive and searched the outlets near the educational institutions. A senior officer said, "As many as 79 cases were booked and 79 persons were arrested. Around 17 kg of the banned products and 330 cigarette packets were seized."

Mr. Jiwal has warned those smuggling these products and selling them in the city of stringent action.