Views of students will be taken to Centre, says Health Minister

March 11, 2022 19:27 IST

‘A majority of them want to continue medical education in India’

The Health Department will take the views of 1,416 students who returned from Ukraine to the Union government. A majority of them have wished to continue their education in India if the Centre helps, while some want to continue their education in countries like Poland that have a syllabus similar to Ukraine’s, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said.

“Of the 1,416 students (as on Thursday), 165 were pursuing first-year medicine, 103 were in the second year, 108 in the third year, 79 in the fourth year and 246 in the final year. About 15 students were in arts and science colleges and 20 in engineering colleges, while there were many who went in search of jobs,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Friday.

“We have contacted them on the phone. A majority of them have wished to continue education here, if the Union government helps. Another group has said three to four countries, including Poland, have a curriculum similar to Ukraine’s and they can study in colleges there,” he said.

The two views would be taken to the Union government. Further course of action would be taken based on the Centre’s decision, he said.

The Health Minister inaugurated the Department of Regenerative Medicine and Research Centre established at a cost of around ₹2.44 crore at the hospital.

He inaugurated the renovated liver transplant operation theatres with amenities that will cater to the increasing number of patients requiring liver transplant. He also brought to use the GI manometry equipment, purchased under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, costing around ₹21 lakh. Until now, this facility was available only in corporate hospitals in the State, a press release said.

“A two-year study taken up at the hospital found that eating fermented rice (‘pazhaya soru’) helped in treating patients with irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease,” he said.

The Minister felicitated the head and faculty of the microbiology department after the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration granted accreditation to the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre run by it.

He visited the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ clinic at the hospital and attended the ‘white coat ceremony’ for students joining the first-year MBBS at Stanley Medical College.