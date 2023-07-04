‘Vietnam is an attractive destination for students looking to do MBBS abroad’

July 04, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

“Vietnam has many qualities that make it an attractive destination for students pursuing MBBS outside India,” said Deepa R., managing director, Aieraa Overseas Studies.

She was speaking at a Vietnam Medical Educational Conclave organised by Aieraa Overseas Students in the city on Tuesday.

Ms. Deepa pointed out that Vietnam’s proximity to India, affordability, similarity to India’s climate and high patient flow in hospitals made it a good destination for students who wanted to study abroad.

Aieraa has signed a partnership with Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy, a government medical university that has over 60 specialities. Students who study at the university will satisfy National Medical Commission norms as the course was for six years, including one year of paid internship.

“We have helped more than 100 students already to go to Vietnam. Of these, 70 are from Tamil Nadu. Students can benefit from educational loans, coaching for NeXT, USMLE and PLAB on campus from the first year, hostel accommodation and guidance from Indian faculty,” she said.

“We have over 40 years of experience and can provide students with training in our university’s hospital and the chance to be a part of an international environment. The university has lecture halls and laboratories to do research in biology or chemistry. We will do our best for Indian students to become global doctors,” said Nguyen Trung Kien, Rector, Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

The session was attended by parents, students and representatives of the university, including the rector, deans and members of the administration.