January 22, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Vidyodaya School’s alumni association (Poorva Vidhyarthini Samaj) is having its annual reunion at 3 p.m. on January 26 for the alumni to interact informally and honour the retiring teachers. A press release said 12 scholarships, amounting to ₹1.2 lakh, will be distributed to Vidyodaya students belonging to low socioeconomic families. The release said the scholarships had been given out regularly for over 16 years.