Vidyadhan invites application from students for scholarship

Published - June 08, 2024 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vidyadhan has invited scholarship applications from those students who have passed Class X examination this year. The scholarship would be provided to students of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Vidyadhan is a scholarship programme by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation, which has given over 41,000 scholarships since 1999. 

According to a press release, the students who have secured more than 80% marks (60% marks for PwD students) are eligible for scholarships ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹75,000.

Students applying for the scholarship should provide their family annual income certificate, Class X marksheet, and a photograph. The scholarship would be provided to selected candidates for Class XI and Class XII. 

Candidates can apply for the scholarship before July 15 on www.vidyadhan.org.

For further details, contact 9663517131.

